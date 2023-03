BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy St Patrick's Day.

Dry weather and light winds will prevail through Saturday.

A weak disturbance will bring mainly light precipitation on Sunday then a much stronger storm system will impact the region Monday through Wednesday.

Periods of moderate to heavy precipitation and gusty winds are expected with the brunt of the event likely on Tuesday.

Our forecast high for Bakersfield today is 68 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay safe and have a great weekend.