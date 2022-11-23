Watch Now
Happy Thanksgiving Eve Kern County we have a perfect holiday heading our way

An area of High-pressure is moving in bringing our numbers into the seventies, with Lows in the mid-forties.
Today's Kern County weather for 23ABC Weather for Wednesday, November 23, 2022 brought to you by 23ABC's Bryan Gallo.
bg 7 day 11-23-2022.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 11-23-2022.PNG
Posted at 7:15 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 11:56:47-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Everyone we have a perfect holiday heading our way,

An area of High Pressure will be moving in and bumping our numbers up.

Today expect hazy conditions, light winds and partly cloudy skies.

FREEZE WARNING (north) AND HIGH WIND WATCH (south) are both in affect.

Today our forecast high in Bakersfield is 64 degrees, which is our seasonal average.

Tomorrow high temperatures jump into the seventies with lows in the mid-forties.

Stay safe, stay warm and stay hydrated.

