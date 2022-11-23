Happy Thanksgiving Eve Kern County we have a perfect holiday heading our way

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Everyone we have a perfect holiday heading our way,

An area of High Pressure will be moving in and bumping our numbers up.

Today expect hazy conditions, light winds and partly cloudy skies.

FREEZE WARNING (north) AND HIGH WIND WATCH (south) are both in affect.

Today our forecast high in Bakersfield is 64 degrees, which is our seasonal average.

Tomorrow high temperatures jump into the seventies with lows in the mid-forties.

Stay safe, stay warm and stay hydrated.