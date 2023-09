BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County temperatures will remain steady through the weekend, with cooler temperatures expected to start next week.

Dry conditions will prevail through next week, although the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada will see a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 93 degrees with lows in the low seventies.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.

