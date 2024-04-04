Happy Thursday Bakersfield we have a cold front moving in today carrying us into the weekend

BAKERSFIELD CALIF (KERO) — Happy Thursday. a cold front will pass southward across Central California this morning.

High temperatures this afternoon will be 22 to 24 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon.

Strong southwest wind gusts are expected in parts of the Kern County desert this afternoon into early Friday morning.

A Wind Advisory is in effect. In wake of the cold front, an upper-level area of low pressure will settle southeastward over Northern California this afternoon.

The cyclone aloft will progress eastward, just north of the service area tonight.

The upper-level area of low pressure will open up into a trough of low pressure as it moves eastward over the Great Basin Friday.

A few strong thunderstorms are possible in much of Central California both this afternoon and Friday afternoon.

Our forecast high today is 63 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and prep for cold, wet weather.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

