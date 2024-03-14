Happy Thursday Bakersfield we have a windy day ahead with temperatures elevating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County.

The big weather concern today is damaging Mono Winds developing across the Sierra Nevada and Kern County desert this morning.

An upper low dropping south over the Great Basin will move over Las Vegas around sunrise and then over the Lower Colorado River Basin by this afternoon.

Northeasterly winds are increasing at this time and will continue to overnight with peak wind gusts expected around sunrise through late morning.

High Wind Warning is in effect for the Sierra Nevada and the Kern County desert until 11 AM Friday morning.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 67 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and have a great day.



