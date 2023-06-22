Happy Thursday everyone, another perfect day ahead with temperatures well below our seasonal average

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday, skies will be mostly clear over the region as we sit under a broad upper level trough.

Temperatures will remain mild for this time of year through the next several days.

By the start of next week, cluster analysis shows a breakdown of the upper level trough with longer range guidance showing a ridge of high pressure anchoring itself over the western coast.

How strong this upper level ridge will become remains the question.

Guidance does indicate a return to normal temperatures by the start of next week.

Todays forecast high in Bakersfield is 84 degrees with lows in the low sixties.

As always stay and and enjoy the weather.