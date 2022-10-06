Happy Thursday everyone get ready for a hot day ahead as temperatures peak today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County prepare for a hot day ahead.

An area of High Pressure is now moving overhead Eastward bringing the heat.

Temperatures are up about eight degrees above seasonal average.

Today's forecast High for Bakersfield is 93 degrees.

Heat peaks today and numbers begin to come down starting tomorrow.

An area of Low Pressure will be heading our way bringing rain to areas North of us next week.

For us, Highs in the 70's by Wednesday believe it or not.

Today clear skies, remain as well as breezy conditions.

Air Quality is still "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups"

Stay safe and stay hydrated everyone.