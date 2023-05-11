Happy Thursday everyone, get ready for some intense heat to move our way this weekend.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County,

A warming trend will raise valley temperatures to the mid to high 90`s by Saturday afternoon and will continue through Wednesday.

The highest temperatures are expected Sunday afternoon, with most of the valley seeing temperatures of 95-99 degrees.

These temperatures are about fifteen degree above normal for this time of year in the valley.

There is also a slight chance, 15-20%, for thunderstorms to develop in the Sierra Nevada from Sunday through Wednesday.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 79 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and have a great day.