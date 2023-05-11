Watch Now
Happy Thursday everyone, get ready for some intense heat to move our way this weekend.

High pressure building over all of the United States bringing summer like conditions to California this weekend.
Posted at 7:07 AM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 10:07:41-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County,

A warming trend will raise valley temperatures to the mid to high 90`s by Saturday afternoon and will continue through Wednesday.

The highest temperatures are expected Sunday afternoon, with most of the valley seeing temperatures of 95-99 degrees.

These temperatures are about fifteen degree above normal for this time of year in the valley.

There is also a slight chance, 15-20%, for thunderstorms to develop in the Sierra Nevada from Sunday through Wednesday.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 79 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

