Happy Thursday everyone, lingering drizzle here in Kern County as rain moves East

An area of low pressure is clearing out today bringing partly cloudy skies and warmer weather.
Posted at 6:04 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 09:04:10-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County.

Any lingering, light precipitation associated with an exiting trough of low pressure will end this morning.

Clouds may clear in the northern and western portions of the San Joaquin Valley this morning, allowing patchy fog to develop.

High Resolution Ensemble Forecast output indicates a 50% chance of dense fog in the those areas.

Surface observations will be monitored closely and a Dense Fog Advisory will be issued if needed.

The is a greater probability (75% chance) that dense fog will form throughout the San Joaquin Valley late tonight into early Friday morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory may be required.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 60 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay safe and have a great Thursday.

