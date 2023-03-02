Watch Now
Happy Thursday everyone prepare for some frigid mornings as we dry out and skies clear up

Still keeping an eye on a chance of rain over the weekend with lows falling into the thirties.
bg 7 day 3-2-2023.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 3-2-2023.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 2-03-2023.PNG
Posted at 5:38 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 08:38:44-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday, after another round of high snow and rain totals, today and Friday will be dry but cold.

A Freeze Warning is out for the San Joaquin Valley from 2AM to 9AM PST this morning.

Low temperatures will rise by a few degrees tomorrow morning, but some low-lying valley areas will still see at or just above freezing temperatures on Friday morning as well.

Another round of precipitation will move into the area on Saturday morning and bring moderate snowfall to northern mountain areas and minimal rainfall to the valley.

Our forecast high for today in Bakersfield is 53 degrees with lows in the high thirties.

Stay safe and stay warm.

