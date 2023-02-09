Happy Thursday everyone, spring like conditions move in today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County, dry and cool conditions will continue until Saturday.

A Dense Fog Advisory is active from 2AM to 9AM for Thursday morning.

A weak low pressure system will come into the area from the northwest on Saturday, bringing slight rain chances for the valley.

There are also slight snow chances for the Sierra Nevada mountains, as well as I-5 and Highway 58 passes, where the snow levels could drop below 4000ft.

This would be hazardous for drivers so please be extra careful on the roads.

Overnight freezing temperatures possible Wednesday and Thursday mornings next week.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 69 degrees with lows in the mid-forties, well above average for this time of year.

As always stay safe and stay warm.

