Happy Thursday Everyone we have a cold day ahead with temperatures well below average

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County we have a cold day ahead as numbers dip today.

As the area of Low Pressure continues to move East what is left for us is cool air.

These conditions will carry us into next week.

We will see a small chance of rain as we hit the weekend.

A ten percent chance here in Kern County.

Today expect clear skies, light winds and dry conditions.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 57 degrees.

Our air Quality is in the "Good" zone.

As always stay safe and stay warm.