Happy Thursday Kern County a warming trend continues for Central and Southern California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Little change in temperatures is expected through the weekend with highs around 5 to 8 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

There is a slight chance for precipitation north of Fresno County Saturday through Monday then a better chance north of Kern County on Tuesday.

Winds will increase early next week with temperatures cooling to around normal by Tuesday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 79 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

