BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday we have another sensational day ahead.

Temperatures will be near average today and Friday before warming up a little on Saturday. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible over the Sierra Nevada each day through the middle of next week. High river flows will remain an issue through at least the middle of next week. Our forecast high for today in Bakersfield is 82 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay safe and grab a jacket this morning.