Happy Thursday Kern County get ready the fun begins today as temperatures spike into the 90's

An area of High Pressure that has been East of us is moving over head today bringing the heat with it.
Today's Bakersfield and Kern County weather for Thursday, October 20th, brought to you by 23ABC meteorologist Bryan Gallo.
Posted at 6:10 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 10:43:38-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Everyone we have an interesting few days ahead of us.

An area of High Pressure is moving over California bringing seasonally unusual conditions with it.

Then, a major cool off begins as a closed Low moves in from the Pacific Northwest.

With that being said, we could see a 20 plus degree drop for most of California.

Today's forecast high here in Bakersfield is 90 degrees, 11 degrees above seasonal average.

Monday the forecast high for Bakersfield is 69 degrees.

We will see gusty winds; abundant cloud cover, and a chance of rain as well as this area of Low Pressure moves in.

Today expect hot temperatures, partly cloudy skies and Air Quality "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups".

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.

