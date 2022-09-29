Watch Now
Happy Thursday Kern County prepare for a perfect day ahead with temperatures close to average

Sensational conditions begin today as a cool off moves into Southern California.
Posted at 6:28 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 09:28:58-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone, the weekend is almost here and its promising to be a beautiful one.

An area of High Pressure that's been keeping us on the warmer side begins to break down today.

This will assist in bringing our daily highs down closer to our seasonal average which is 87 degrees.

Our forecast High today for Bakersfield is 90 degrees, a four degree drop from yesterday.

Expect partly cloudy skies, light winds, and dry air to continue for the next several days.

Air Quality is holding in the "Unhealthy for sensitive groups" zone.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.

