BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Near normal conditions will extend into the weekend over the forecast area as an upper level ridge remains present aloft.

An upper level disturbance is forecast to bring a change in conditions to Central California next week, setting up a wetter more active weather pattern over the region.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 70 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

