Happy Thursday Kern County we have a wet weekend ahead with snow levels on the higher side at 8000 ft.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday we have a strong, wet and warm storm will begin to impact our area this Thursday afternoon and will continue through Saturday night.

The bulk of rain and snow will fall from Thursday evening to Friday evening.

This will also bring snow levels up to around 8000ft.

The excessive rainfall below 8000ft and rapid snowmelt below 5000ft may result in flooding for the majority of our CWA north of the Kern County Mountains.

There may also be another storm system following on Monday, bringing more rain and high elevation snow.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 68 degrees with lows in the low forties, an 11 degree jump from yesterday.

As always stay safe and prepare for heavy downpour tomorrow.

