Happy Thursday Kern County we have rain moving in beginning today.

An area of Low Pressure is moving over head bringing significant rain to Southern California.
bg 7 day 12-01-2022.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 12-01-2022.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 12-01-2022.PNG
Posted at 6:43 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 09:43:59-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone we have two storm systems moving our way.

A cool weekend ahead with rain beginning this evening after sunset.

Expect these conditions to stick around throughout the weekend with breaks in the rain Friday.

We could pick up a half of an inch of rain by the end of the weekend and snow levels could fall to 3500 ft.

Today's forecast high in Bakersfield is 60 degrees with lows in the mid-forties.

Gusty winds will begin this evening, up to 45 mph in high wind prone areas.

As always stay safe, stay dry and stay warm.

