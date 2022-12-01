Happy Thursday Kern County we have rain moving in beginning today.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone we have two storm systems moving our way.

A cool weekend ahead with rain beginning this evening after sunset.

Expect these conditions to stick around throughout the weekend with breaks in the rain Friday.

We could pick up a half of an inch of rain by the end of the weekend and snow levels could fall to 3500 ft.

Today's forecast high in Bakersfield is 60 degrees with lows in the mid-forties.

Gusty winds will begin this evening, up to 45 mph in high wind prone areas.

As always stay safe, stay dry and stay warm.