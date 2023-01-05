Watch Now
Happy Thursday prepare for a strong system to bring wind and rain to Kern County

An area of low pressure is moving through today bringing 30+ mph gusts of wind and potentially a half inch of rain.
Posted at 5:51 AM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 08:51:35-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County.

Active weather continues for at least several more days.

Today expect gusty winds and scattered showers with the potential for thunderstorms.

After this morning rain, a brief respite will occur before stormy conditions return this evening into Thursday morning.

On Friday, calmer will prevail ahead of the next low pressure system that is set to arrive on Saturday and continue until Sunday.

Snow levels will be around 5000 ft.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING in effect through tomorrow morning.

Another strong system is expected on Monday into Tuesday.

As always stay safe stay dry and prep for more rain into next week.

