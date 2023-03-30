Happy Thursday, skies are clearing out and drying up this morning leading into a perfect weekend ahead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone,

Rain tapers off this morning with snow dissipitating by the afternoon.

Dry weather starts this afternoon and continues through Sunday morning.

Snow starts up in the Sierra early Sunday afternoon.

Possibility of showers begin late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Flooding remains a concern through the weekend due to high flows and runoff.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 59 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay safe and stay warm.

