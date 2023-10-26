Watch Now
Happy Thursday the big cool off we have been anticipating begins today

Surrounded by low pressure we are seeing well below average conditions carry us into the weekend.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County.

The influence of two upper level low pressure troughs will bring a cooling trend to the forecast area through the weekend.

Afternoon maximums on Thursday and Friday are projected to be 5 to 7 degrees below normal with some areas 10 degrees below average this weekend.

Some cloud cover is possible today and Friday morning, but clear, dry conditions are expected otherwise.

Our forecast high for Bakersfield is 69 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and stay warm.

