Happy Thursday, we have a cool day ahead with a warming trend to carry us into the weekend

High pressure quickly moving in which will clear our skies and bringing our temperatures into the eighties.
23ABC
Posted at 5:35 AM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 08:35:45-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County, below average temperatures will continue today with a warming trend bringing conditions back to normal for the weekend.

Cloud cover will build for Friday as low level moisture moves into the region from the Pacific.

Zonal flow giving way to an area of high pressure will result in clearer, stable conditions for the weekend and the start of next week.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 78 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay safe and prep for Fall conditions.

