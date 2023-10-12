Happy Thursday, we have a cool day ahead with a warming trend to carry us into the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County, below average temperatures will continue today with a warming trend bringing conditions back to normal for the weekend.

Cloud cover will build for Friday as low level moisture moves into the region from the Pacific.

Zonal flow giving way to an area of high pressure will result in clearer, stable conditions for the weekend and the start of next week.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 78 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay safe and prep for Fall conditions.

