Happy Thursday, we have a nice cool day ahead with rain chances beginning lasting all weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Bakersfield.

A short wave trough is bringing light to moderate precipitation to areas mainly north of Kern County.

Rainfall amounts thus far are generally a few hundredths to around one tenth of an inch across the San Joaquin Valley with one quarter to one half of an inch in the Mariposa and Madera

County portions of the Sierra Nevada.

Precipitation will continue through the morning then taper off this afternoon.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 67 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Have a great day and prep for a wet weekend.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

