Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Thursday, we have a nice cool day ahead with rain chances beginning lasting all weekend

A trough of low pressure is moving into the region promising measurable rain and snow for the area.
bg 3-28.png
23ABC
bg 3-28.png
bg 3-28 mnt.png
Posted at 6:11 AM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 09:11:35-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Bakersfield.

A short wave trough is bringing light to moderate precipitation to areas mainly north of Kern County.

Rainfall amounts thus far are generally a few hundredths to around one tenth of an inch across the San Joaquin Valley with one quarter to one half of an inch in the Mariposa and Madera

County portions of the Sierra Nevada.

Precipitation will continue through the morning then taper off this afternoon.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 67 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Have a great day and prep for a wet weekend.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018