Happy Thursday, we have a wet weekend ahead as rain chances increase for the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County.

An upper level ridging pattern will remain over Central California today, resulting in a continuation of above average temperatures for the forecast area.

Much of the San Joaquin Valley and Kern County Desert will experience maximum temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, five to eight degrees above normal for this time of year.

Below are probabilities of temps exceeding 75 degrees today for select areas of the San Joaquin Valley and Kern County Desert.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 77 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and prep for wet weather.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

