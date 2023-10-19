Watch Now
Happy Thursday, we have an unseasonably warm day ahead with temps in the nineties

High pressure continues to move over head bringing record breaking temps to the region.
Posted at 5:24 AM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 08:24:10-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County.

Temperatures will run around 15 degrees above normal today and Friday, with near record highs expected today.

A cooling trend begins Saturday, with afternoon highs as much as 4 to 8 degrees below normal by Sunday and Monday, and remaining below normal through the middle of next week.

There will be a chance for mainly light precipitation Sunday into Monday.

Our forecast high for today is 93 degrees with lows in the mid sixties.

Stay safe and enjoy the warm weather.

