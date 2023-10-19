Happy Thursday, we have an unseasonably warm day ahead with temps in the nineties

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County.

Temperatures will run around 15 degrees above normal today and Friday, with near record highs expected today.

A cooling trend begins Saturday, with afternoon highs as much as 4 to 8 degrees below normal by Sunday and Monday, and remaining below normal through the middle of next week.

There will be a chance for mainly light precipitation Sunday into Monday.

Our forecast high for today is 93 degrees with lows in the mid sixties.

Stay safe and enjoy the warm weather.

