Happy Tuesday, another sensational day ahead with temperatures in the mid sixties

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Valentines Day eve,

Satellite loops show mainly clear skies prevailing overnight but some high clouds are spreading in from the northwest.

The High Resolution Ensemble Forecast system shows up to 40 percent chance for dense fog this morning, focused along the Highway 99 corridor from Merced to Delano.

Similar probabilities are shown for Wednesday morning with the focus remaining along Highway 99.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 64 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay safe and prep for rain this weekend.

