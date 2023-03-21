Happy Tuesday everyone get ready for a wet day ahead as rain moves back into California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday, Atmospheric River number 12 touches down today.

Precipitation chances are quickly ramping up this morning and rain and snow will fully envelope the area shortly after sunrise.

Precipitation will persist through today, into tonight, and on into Wednesday.

Flooding concerns continue through this time period while additional significant snowfall accumulations take place for the Sierra Nevada.

Mostly calm weather returns Thursday into the weekend.

A seemingly weaker system continues to linger at the end of the forecast period next week that we are monitoring.

Forecast high today in Bakersfield is 63 degrees with lows in the mid-forties.

As always stay safe and stay dry.

