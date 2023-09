BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday everyone, a ridge of high pressure is forecast to build over the desert southwest through the week, which will lead to a warming trend over Central California.

Dry weather and near normal to slightly above average temperatures are forecast over the week throughout the forecast area.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 91 degrees with lows in the sixties.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

