Happy Tuesday everyone we have a cool day ahead with a small chance of rain for all of Central California.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday friends, temperatures will be slightly below normal for this time of year in the San Joaquin Valley today, in the high 70`s to low 80`s.

Highs will rise in the valley to the mid to high 90`s by the weekend and cool to the low 90`s on Tuesday.

The Sierra Nevada will continue to see chances for thunderstorms every afternoon for at least the next week.

These storms may produce little precipitation, though lightning is still hazardous.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 78 degrees with lows in the high fifties as well as a small chance of rain.

Stay safe and have a great day.