Happy Tuesday everyone, we have a cool off starting today bringing gusty winds and a chance of rain with it

Low pressure sliding in today for all of California, rain chances to areas North of us.
bg 7 day 10-10-2023.png
23ABC
bg 7 day 10-10-2023.png
bg mnt 7 day 10-10-2023.png
Posted at 6:09 AM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 09:09:12-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday, a cooling trend will continue today and Wednesday with temperatures lowering to as much as 10 degrees below normal by Wednesday.

Strong, gusty winds are expected across the Kern County desert this afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will trend warmer later in the week and rise to near normal by Friday.

A wind advisory is in affect from 11am today due to expire tomorrow late morning.

Our forecast high for Bakersfield is 79 degrees with lows in the low sixties.

