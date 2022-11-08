Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Tuesday Everyone we have a strong storm moving our way with a 100% chance of rain

A strong storm moving Eastward is bringing rain, snow, high winds and cooler temperatures to Kern County.
bg 7 day 11-08-2022.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 11-08-2022.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 11-08-2022.PNG
Posted at 6:09 AM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 09:09:41-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County,

We have a wet day ahead with a 100% chance of rain as this strong winter storm moves in.

We hope to pick up .25 inches of rain by tomorrow morning and 1 foot of snow in mountain areas.

The bulk of this system is looking to touchdown late morning into the early afternoon today.

Expect widespread showers, gusty conditions and snow levels have dropped to 4500 ft.

WIND ADVISORY, FLOOD WATCH, AND WINTER STORM WATCH are all in affect.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 63 degrees, 7 degrees below seasonal average.

As always stay safe, stay dry.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018