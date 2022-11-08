Happy Tuesday Everyone we have a strong storm moving our way with a 100% chance of rain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County,

We have a wet day ahead with a 100% chance of rain as this strong winter storm moves in.

We hope to pick up .25 inches of rain by tomorrow morning and 1 foot of snow in mountain areas.

The bulk of this system is looking to touchdown late morning into the early afternoon today.

Expect widespread showers, gusty conditions and snow levels have dropped to 4500 ft.

WIND ADVISORY, FLOOD WATCH, AND WINTER STORM WATCH are all in affect.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 63 degrees, 7 degrees below seasonal average.

As always stay safe, stay dry.