Happy Tuesday Kern County a warm day ahead with temps trending down just in time for the weekend

High pressure is East of us keeping temps at or above average for the next few days.
Posted at 5:59 AM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 08:59:21-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday everyone ,dry conditions will continue, with high temperatures running a few degrees above normal through Thursday.

A low pressure system will bring cooler temperatures this weekend with afternoon highs several degrees below normal into early next week.

A few showers will be possible along the Sierra Nevada crest over the weekend.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 95 degrees with lows in the mid seventies.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

