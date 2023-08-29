Happy Tuesday Kern County a warm day ahead with temps trending down just in time for the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday everyone ,dry conditions will continue, with high temperatures running a few degrees above normal through Thursday.

A low pressure system will bring cooler temperatures this weekend with afternoon highs several degrees below normal into early next week.

A few showers will be possible along the Sierra Nevada crest over the weekend.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 95 degrees with lows in the mid seventies.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

