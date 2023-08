BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — A cooling trend will begin today with temperatures lowering to a few degrees below normal by Wednesday.

Little change is forecast Thursday and Friday then trending warmer over the weekend.

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms south of Fresno County on Wednesday then spreading north on Thursday and Friday, across the Sierra Nevada.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 99 degrees with lows in the high seventies.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.