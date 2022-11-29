Happy Tuesday Kern County we have a cold day ahead with highs in the fifties

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County get ready to bundle up.

Cold conditions moving in starting today as an area of Low Pressure moves in.

With that said beginning Thursday we will welcome in some rain due to stick around through Monday.

This will be broken up into two systems bringing cooler air and strong winds with it.

Snow levels could be as low as 3500 feet, and we could pick up a quarter of an inch of rain.

Today our forecast high in Bakersfield is 58 degrees.

Expect partly cloudy skies, light winds and our Air Quality is ""Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups".

As always stay safe and stay warm.