Happy Tuesday Kern County we have a ridge of high pressure squeezing in bringing warm conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday, we have a dry upper ridge building inland into central CA this morning with mainly clear skies prevailing across most of our area.

Forecast models are indicating the ridge will continue to strengthen over our area today and Wednesday and result in mainly clear skies and a continued warming trend across our area with

temperatures expected to peak on Wednesday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 79 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

