Happy Tuesday, we have an area of high pressure moving in clearing out our skies and warming us up as well

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) —

A broad upper trough persisted across the west today with a cool northerly flow aloft.

Lingering low level moisture provided some scattered stratocumulus clouds as temperatures topped out around 7 to 10 degrees below climatological normals for this time of the year.

An upper ridge over the Eastern Pacific will begin to build inland today and push temperatures to near normal this afternoon.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 77 degrees with lows in the high forties.



