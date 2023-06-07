Watch Now
Rain this a.m. is bringing a quarter of an inch with more on the way

An area of low pressure is stalling over Central California bringing cooler temps, wind and rain.
23ABC
Posted at 6:18 AM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 10:46:39-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Kern County, a low pressure system is currently centered over the southwestern portion of our county warning area and spinning counterclockwise.

This has resulted in afternoon and night thunderstorms and precipitation over Kern, Tulare, and Kings counties.

The low pressure system will begin moving east on Thursday, and bring precipitation east as well.

Eastern Kern, Tulare, and Fresno county look to be the most favorable for convection leading to afternoon and night thunderstorms.

Our forecast high today is 77 degrees with lows in the high fifties.

Stay safe on the roads and have a great day.

