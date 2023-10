BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy humpday Kern County.

A warming trend is expected through the remainder of the week ahead and into the weekend, with well above normal temperatures anticipated.

Dry weather prevails for most through Sunday, with precipitation chances returning early next week across northern portions of the forecast area.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 90 degrees with lows in the sixties.

Stay safe and enjoy the warmth.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: