Happy Wednesday Kern County a warming trend begins today carrying us into the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday, sub-freezing temperatures will continue to effect the rural areas of the San Joaquin Valley through this morning with low temperatures dropping to low as 28 degrees.

A Freeze Warning is out until 8 AM this morning.

A warming trend in then expected to start and temperatures by Saturday will be unseasonably warm.

This will then be followed by chances for rain and snow, along with cooling temperatures.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 65 degrees with lows in the high thirties.

Stay safe and stay warm.

