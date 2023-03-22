Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Wednesday Kern County! That chance of rain is diminishing beginning today bringing partly cloudy skies

A needed break from the rain begins tonight ensuring a nice weekend ahead.
bg 7 day 3-22-2023.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 3-22-2023.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 3-22-2023.PNG
Posted at 5:38 AM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 11:17:49-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday,

An upper trough will move across the region today resulting in showers continuing across our area through this evening.

The trough will move out of our area by Thursday morning.

Unsettled conditions will then continue through the weekend with cooler than normal temperatures and mountain showers.

Another low pressure system will bring increased precipitation chances to our area by next Tuesday.

40% chance of rain today touching down midday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 61 degrees with lows in the mid-forties.

As always stay safe.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018