Happy Wednesday Kern County! That chance of rain is diminishing beginning today bringing partly cloudy skies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday,

An upper trough will move across the region today resulting in showers continuing across our area through this evening.

The trough will move out of our area by Thursday morning.

Unsettled conditions will then continue through the weekend with cooler than normal temperatures and mountain showers.

Another low pressure system will bring increased precipitation chances to our area by next Tuesday.

40% chance of rain today touching down midday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 61 degrees with lows in the mid-forties.

As always stay safe.