Happy Wednesday prepare for a sensational day with temperatures bumping up by five degrees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Kern County

High pressure over the Pacific Coast which will keep us dry for the next several days.

We are seeing trough starting to move in on late Saturday into Sunday.

This trough is currently a few inches of snow to the Sierra Nevada.

However, the probabilistic models show only between 10 to 20 percent chance of at least a tenth of an inch of rain from this storm.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 59 degrees with lows in the mid thirties.

As always stay warm and stay safe on the roads.

