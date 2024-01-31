Happy Wednesday, we have an atmospheric river moving into the region tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday Kern County.

An impactful atmospheric river will approach Central California today.

As a result, the surface pressure gradient should increase significantly.

South wind gusts near 65 mph are expected along the Interstate 5 corridor through the Grapevine from 9 AM PST this morning until 4 AM PST Thursday morning.

A High Wind Warning is in effect.

South wind gusts near 45 mph are expected in the Coastal Range and San Joaquin Valley from 9 AM PST this morning until 4 AM PST Thursday morning. A Wind Advisory is in effect.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 75 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and prep for rain and high winds.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

