Heat Advisory going into effect today 

Well we have made it to the weekend and that means we have made it to the heat.

Our weather is shifting to higher temperatures for our seven day forecast.

On Saturday, Bakersfield is set to 94° with the valley feeling similar.

Frazier Park expected to reach 80° today with much of the Grapevine communities in the mid 70s.

The Kern River Valley will be in the upper 80s.

Deserts will be reaching those low 90s today.

And apologies in advance for those hoping Mother’s Day will be cool- it won’t.

We are looking at a projected high of 98° in Bakersfield on Sunday.

However- we do have a slight chance (10%) of rain as well sticking around, mostly in our mountains and deserts.

It won’t be cooling us down however.

We do have that Heat Advisory for the Valley going into effect today and is set to last until May 15.

It is advised to try and stay in air conditioned rooms, drink plenty of water, and keep an eye on heat sensitive people, pets and children.

