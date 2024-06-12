Heat Advisory until Thursday morning in Kern

Temperatures reached as high as 103° in Bakersfield on Wednesday, and Thursday is expected to bring slightly cooler weather.

Wednesday night’s lows range between the 60s to low-70s throughout the county. It is recommended to turn on air conditioning at night.

A heat advisory affecting most of Western Kern is in effect until Thursday at 6 a.m. There is a 70-90% probability of temperatures reaching at least 100°, with a 15-30% probability of at least 105°.

Thursday’s high will reach up to 102° in the desert, and as low as 83° in the mountains. The valley has a high of 99°, while the Kern River Valley is at 83°.

A cooling trend starts this weekend, dropping to more seasonally average temperatures. Monday will bring slightly cooler than average temperatures.

Some gusty conditions may pick up Thursday afternoon towards the Mojave desert.

Stay safe and hydrated!

