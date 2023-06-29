Watch Now
Heat starts to build Thursday

We stay in the double digits Thursday, but barely
Posted at 6:56 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 21:56:00-04

We're just a few days away from triple digit heat.

Warmer weather will already be with us Thursday, as Bakersfield sees a high around 97°, which is just about average for this time of year.

Temperatures will soar well above average by Friday, hitting about 104° in Bakersfield.

By the weekend high temperatures will be in the triple digits in the Valley, the Kern River Valley, and the Desert.

Even places like Frazier Park and Tehachapi will be in the 90s.

Be sure to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors as the first heatwave of the season hits!

