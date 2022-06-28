Heatwave #1 continues

As of Saturday, Bakersfield was officially in its first heatwave of the year.

As of Monday, that heatwave has hit day 5.

The past three days have been particularly rough, with a high of 105 recorded in Bakersfield on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The heatwave isn't stopping yet, either.

The area of high pressure that has kept us hot will be slowly drifting away from us, but highs will remain in the triple digits through at least Wednesday.

Thursday will be the first day that we could break out of the heatwave.

Bakersfield's forecast for Thursday is 100°, if we're any cooler than that our heatwave will be over.

We'll break the heatwave for sure by Friday though, and much cooler weather looks to be on tap for the long weekend!

Temperatures look to be well below average for the Fourth of July, and hopefully that doesn't change!