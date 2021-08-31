Watch
Heatwave #8 coming to an end

Our latest heatwave will end after 4 days
Posted at 4:00 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 19:00:19-04

Tuesday has still been pretty hot, but as expected cooler air has arrived Kern County.

Our winds have begun to pick up from the northwest, and our temperatures have held fairly steady through the afternoon.

The gusty winds will continue to bring in cooler air, which will spill into the Valley and eventually work its way into eastern Kern.

There are some concerns with the wind too.

Gusts over 30 miles per hour are possible in the vicinity of the French Fire both Tuesday evening and Wednesday, which could lead to more aggressive fire behavior, especially when paired with our dry air and still warm temperatures.

Beside fire issues, our forecast looks good for the rest of the week.

Highs in the Valley drop into the mid 90s by Wednesday and into the lower 90s by Thursday.

Gusty winds will clear our air a bit as well, with air quality expected to improve by Wednesday.

