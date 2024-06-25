Heatwave running out of steam

Tuesday was, as expected, another very hot day.

Bakersfield broke into the triple digits for the fourth day in a row, extending our heatwave.

Fortunately, that heatwave will be ending soon!

Bakersfield's forecast high for Wednesday is 100°, so if we're any cooler than expected we'll break our stretch of consecutive triple digit days.

If we don't break the heatwave Wednesday, we'll almost certainly do so Thursday, when the forecast high is only 96°.

As the cooler air arrives in Kern, winds will increase.

Winds will pick up starting Tuesday evening, with periods of strong winds then on and off through at least Friday morning.

Gusts will exceed 20 miles per in the Valley, 30 miles per hour in the mountains and west side hills, and 50 miles per hour in the windiest parts of the desert.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect through this time for the Mojave desert slopes.

Gusty winds may also act to increase fire danger over the next several days.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

