High fire danger remains Thursday

Happy Thursday, Kern County. The big weather story today is fire danger.

We've been talking about this all week, but Thursday brings all the elements for fire weather conditions. Heat, wind, and low humidity.

Temperatures remain warm into the afternoon. The valley will be in the 90s, 70s and 80s for the mountains and KRV, and the warmest spots of the desert will be near 100 degrees.

Plus, everyone is extremely dry into the afternoon. Humidity values are in the single digits in some neighborhoods, very dry.

With dry, hot weather, fire could spark. Winds, as you know, can spread fire fast. Wind is a concern into the afternoon for much of central California. Kern County desert is under a wind advisory with gusts up to 50 mph possible into Friday morning.

The valley, including Bakersfield, is under a fire weather watch. Winds could gust up to 25 mph in the valley Thursday. Realistically, all of Kern has high fire danger with this dry warming trend.

